Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 296,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,392 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $2,472,575,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $1,493,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,559,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,640,000 after acquiring an additional 64,835 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,877,000 after acquiring an additional 586,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,400,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,286 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coterra Energy Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CTRA traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 468,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,223,790. The company has a market cap of $19.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 0.30. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $22.25 and a one year high of $29.89. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.46 and its 200-day moving average is $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Coterra Energy Announces Dividend

Coterra Energy ( NYSE:CTRA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 33.97% and a return on equity of 17.14%. Equities research analysts predict that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on CTRA. Citigroup raised shares of Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.07.

Coterra Energy Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

