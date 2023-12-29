U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 130,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $9,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AFL. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Aflac by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Aflac in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.75% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Aflac from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Aflac in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Aflac from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aflac currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.63.

Aflac Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AFL traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $82.33. 104,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,408,333. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $60.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $48.11 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.41.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 24.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.13%.

Insider Activity at Aflac

In other Aflac news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total value of $38,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, VP June P. Howard sold 6,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $486,060.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 123,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,966,336.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.47, for a total transaction of $38,235.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,033,949.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,315 shares of company stock valued at $13,420,962. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Aflac

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates in two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

