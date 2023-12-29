Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Shares Sold by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,586 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $12,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,681,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,730,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,997 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,256,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,723,000 after purchasing an additional 83,563 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,625,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,871,000 after purchasing an additional 294,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after purchasing an additional 376,138 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

VB stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $214.83. 141,190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,302. The company has a market cap of $48.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.90 and its 200 day moving average is $195.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

