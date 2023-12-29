U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,325 Shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,776 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,325 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 6.52% of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF worth $12,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $383,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 1,124.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 660.9% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 349,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,430,000 after purchasing an additional 303,142 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 140,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,902,000 after purchasing an additional 69,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF by 14.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 4,461 shares in the last quarter.

Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA PVAL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.60. 16,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,089. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.61. Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $26.03 and a 1 year high of $31.67. The company has a market cap of $205.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.89.

About Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF

The Putnam Focused Large Cap Value ETF (PVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent ETF that provides exposure to large-cap value companies in the US. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. PVAL was launched on May 25, 2021 and is managed by Putnam.

