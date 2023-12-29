Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Bought by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 58.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 378,856 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 139,121 shares during the quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mplx were worth $13,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Mplx during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mplx in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Mplx Price Performance

NYSE:MPLX traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.53. 93,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,467. Mplx Lp has a 52-week low of $32.17 and a 52-week high of $36.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a market cap of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Mplx Increases Dividend

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). Mplx had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. Mplx’s quarterly revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mplx Lp will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a positive change from Mplx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 2nd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 97.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MPLX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Mplx in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.75.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

