Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Stake Lowered by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Free Report) (TSE:CNQ) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,426 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,145 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for 0.9% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $19,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 57.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. 73.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE CNQ traded up $0.36 on Friday, reaching $65.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 129,012 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,405,417. The firm has a market cap of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.07. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $48.81 and a 52 week high of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Canadian Natural Resources Increases Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.49 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 20.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7203 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. This is a boost from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.80.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

