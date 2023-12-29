Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) is U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT – Free Report) by 841.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 112,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,970 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $31,859,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jmac Enterprises LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 919.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jmac Enterprises LLC now owns 76,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,621,000 after acquiring an additional 69,150 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 888.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 84,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,827,000 after acquiring an additional 75,941 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 906.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 31,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,903,000 after acquiring an additional 28,433 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 852.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 29,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,195,000 after acquiring an additional 26,008 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yoder Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 919.4% during the 3rd quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,984,000 after acquiring an additional 115,080 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA RYT traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $32.83. 252,010 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,542. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $213.47 and a 52 week high of $286.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $39.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.27.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 technology companies. RYT was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

