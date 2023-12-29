KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB) Shares Sold by Pariax LLC

Pariax LLC decreased its holdings in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,093 shares of the company’s stock after selling 605 shares during the quarter. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Pariax LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Pariax LLC’s holdings in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 12,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 1,222.5% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period.

Get KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF alerts:

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Stock Performance

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF stock traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.07. 5,560,959 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,964,924. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.80. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $24.34 and a 1 year high of $36.19.

KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Profile

The KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (KWEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CSI Overseas China Internet index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index composed of overseas-listed Chinese Internet companies. KWEB was launched on Jul 31, 2013 and is managed by KraneShares.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KWEB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:KWEB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.