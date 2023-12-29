Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC grew its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 744 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACN. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Accenture during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Accenture stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $351.86. 135,644 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,215,528. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $355.38. The stock has a market cap of $220.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $326.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $318.02.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.08 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 17th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.82%.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total value of $1,887,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total value of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at $2,273,504.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,816,308.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,885 shares of company stock valued at $12,188,860 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

