MCF Advisors LLC Has $242,000 Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ROK. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 97,760.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 304,804,867 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $100,417,963,000 after buying an additional 304,493,397 shares in the last quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 32,845.0% in the second quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,254,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,455,000 after buying an additional 1,250,738 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 87,404.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,236,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,020 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter worth about $215,125,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.1% during the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,869,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,933,605,000 after purchasing an additional 768,909 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of Rockwell Automation stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, reaching $310.95. 26,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 773,405. The company has a market capitalization of $35.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $252.19 and a 52 week high of $348.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $277.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $297.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 40.19% and a net margin of 15.32%. Sell-side analysts predict that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 12.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total transaction of $62,375.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,035.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Veena M. Lakkundi sold 597 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.14, for a total transaction of $153,512.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,277.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert L. Buttermore sold 223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.71, for a total value of $62,375.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,945 shares in the company, valued at $544,035.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,899 shares of company stock worth $3,036,683. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ROK. KeyCorp began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Rockwell Automation in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Rockwell Automation from $287.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $303.60.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ROK

Rockwell Automation Profile

(Free Report)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.