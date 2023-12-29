MCF Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LMT traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $452.11. The stock had a trading volume of 122,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,229,284. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $447.72 and its 200-day moving average is $444.98. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Lockheed Martin Increases Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The aerospace company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.67 by $0.10. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 75.46% and a net margin of 10.29%. The business had revenue of $16.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.87 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $505.00 to $455.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $532.00 to $510.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $440.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $484.07.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

