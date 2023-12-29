Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,623 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GILD. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 102.9% during the second quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GILD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Gilead Sciences from $78.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America raised Gilead Sciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. HSBC initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $71.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.06.

Gilead Sciences Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of GILD traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $81.15. 330,742 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,826,686. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.87 and a 52-week high of $88.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.36. The firm has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $7.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 21.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 64.38%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,003 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Further Reading

