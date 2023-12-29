MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Stake Reduced by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC cut its holdings in MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MTG. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 374.0% in the 4th quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares during the last quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $77,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its holdings in MGIC Investment by 26.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in MGIC Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 93.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MTG shares. UBS Group started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.50 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.88.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.48. 91,117 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,244,715. MGIC Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The insurance provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $296.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.31 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 15.28% and a net margin of 61.88%. MGIC Investment’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.62%.

MGIC Investment Company Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

