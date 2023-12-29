MCF Advisors LLC Has $650,000 Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

MCF Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 57.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 30 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at O’Reilly Automotive

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total value of $4,984,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $975.71, for a total transaction of $487,855.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Carl David Wilbanks sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $996.94, for a total transaction of $4,984,700.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 687 shares in the company, valued at $684,897.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,913 shares of company stock worth $17,487,722 over the last three months. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY traded up $8.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $949.92. 31,101 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 417,048. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $957.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $943.05. The company has a market cap of $56.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.81. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $767.27 and a 12 month high of $1,005.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $10.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.36 by $0.36. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 152.96%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 38.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $940.00 price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,068.00 to $1,080.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,100.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $980.00 to $1,030.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,018.13.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

