Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Holdings Lifted by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,869 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 718 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Humana in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Humana in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Humana by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 69 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Humana by 81.0% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Humana by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Performance

HUM traded up $1.62 on Friday, hitting $457.23. The company had a trading volume of 56,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,197,505. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $491.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $478.91. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $423.29 and a 1-year high of $541.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.55.

Humana Announces Dividend

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.15 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $26.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.57 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 21.03% and a net margin of 2.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.88 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 28.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.68%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on HUM. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $594.00 to $599.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Humana from $593.00 to $575.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Humana from $599.00 to $579.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $597.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $584.61.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

