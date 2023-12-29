Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (ONEQ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on January 3rd

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.016 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ:ONEQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.52. 24,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,989. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52 week low of $40.24 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.41.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONEQ. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000.

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

