Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $33.65

Global X Conscious Companies ETF (NASDAQ:KRMA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $33.65 and last traded at $33.65, with a volume of 2903 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $33.56.

Global X Conscious Companies ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $597.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07.

Institutional Trading of Global X Conscious Companies ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRMA. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 287.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 93,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after buying an additional 69,103 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $824,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $701,000. Smart Portfolios LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $495,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Global X Conscious Companies ETF by 109.3% during the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 31,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 16,247 shares during the period.

About Global X Conscious Companies ETF

The Global X Conscious Companies ETF (KRMA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Concinnity Conscious Companies GTR index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index composed of U.S.-listed companies that exhibit environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) characteristics. KRMA was launched on Jul 11, 2016 and is managed by Global X.

