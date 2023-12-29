Maiar DEX 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $107,256.52 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. During the last week, Maiar DEX has traded 17.5% higher against the US dollar. One Maiar DEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market capitalization of $41.78 million and $107,256.52 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00021612 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $42,271.27 or 0.99974966 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.20 or 0.00012304 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00010787 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $83.36 or 0.00197149 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. It launched on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Maiar DEX’s official message board is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Maiar DEX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00001031 USD and is up 3.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $107,267.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

