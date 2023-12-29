CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,004 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,326 shares during the period. KRS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lane Generational LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 0.3% in the third quarter. Lane Generational LLC now owns 54,391 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,305 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 6,733 shares in the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in CVS Health by 34.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,843 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $617,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in CVS Health by 131.7% in the 3rd quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 1,506 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 1.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,671 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Stock Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $78.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.64. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $64.41 and a 1-year high of $93.75.

CVS Health Increases Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $89.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.29 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 2.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 19th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. This is a boost from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In related news, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $70.47 per share, for a total transaction of $140,940.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 20,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,453,796.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVS shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CVS Health from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on CVS Health from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on CVS Health from $91.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.00.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Featured Stories

