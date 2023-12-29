1,482 Shares in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Purchased by KRS Capital Management LLC

KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,482 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 192,689 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,162,000 after purchasing an additional 4,659 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank increased its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 39.1% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 69,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,576,000 after buying an additional 19,653 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22.0% in the third quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 2,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. 74.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total value of $210,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $804,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Marathon Petroleum from $162.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

MPC opened at $146.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $55.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $148.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.60. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $104.32 and a 1 year high of $159.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.79 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.67 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.81 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 8.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a $0.825 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.32%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

