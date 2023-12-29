Clarius Group LLC Sells 6,510 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Clarius Group LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,510 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $726,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in CSX by 101,926.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,323,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $722,554,000 after purchasing an additional 23,300,381 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of CSX by 181.1% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 31,241,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,065,128,000 after buying an additional 20,126,839 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter worth about $621,349,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CSX by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 51,565,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,543,883,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in CSX by 558.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,800,925 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $203,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,767,302 shares during the last quarter. 72.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CSX opened at $34.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $68.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.19. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.60 and a fifty-two week high of $35.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.14. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. CSX had a net margin of 26.16% and a return on equity of 31.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CSX Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.40%.

A number of research analysts have commented on CSX shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSX in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.79.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

