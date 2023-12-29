Clarius Group LLC Has $1.17 Million Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Clarius Group LLC decreased its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,517 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in AstraZeneca in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 4,875.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 137.0% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the first quarter worth $33,000. 15.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AZN. StockNews.com started coverage on AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, December 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AstraZeneca currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $67.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $208.62 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.37 and a 200-day moving average of $67.29. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $61.73 and a 52-week high of $76.56.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.30% and a net margin of 13.10%. The firm had revenue of $11.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AstraZeneca

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, andcommercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.