The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,333 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,201 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,860 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the third quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 0.4% during the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,960 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 1.0% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 8,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, PFS Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Progressive stock opened at $158.34 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 12-month low of $111.41 and a 12-month high of $165.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.65.

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The insurance provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Progressive had a return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $15.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 5.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.68%.

In other news, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,331.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Stuart B. Burgdoerfer sold 6,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.30, for a total transaction of $1,043,616.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,180,256.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 4,052 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.28, for a total value of $665,662.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,769 shares in the company, valued at $4,233,331.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 115,772 shares of company stock valued at $18,619,379. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PGR. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Progressive from $146.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Progressive from $163.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Progressive from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.63.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

