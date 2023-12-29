Clarius Group LLC Sells 296 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Clarius Group LLC cut its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its position in American Tower by 75.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new stake in American Tower in the first quarter worth $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, October 13th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $208.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on American Tower from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on American Tower from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American Tower in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $212.00 to $169.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.93.

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $217.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.25 billion, a PE ratio of 141.96, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $196.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.15, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.58 and a fifty-two week high of $235.57.

American Tower Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.45%.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 225,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

