Red Door Wealth Management LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Red Door Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 62.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 5,808 shares during the quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MDT. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Medtronic by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 13,252 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,219 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 4,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 4,226 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $82.74 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $68.84 and a 1 year high of $92.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $76.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.79. The firm has a market cap of $110.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.73.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.93 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 12.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 20th will be given a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 19th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 89.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their target price on Medtronic from $84.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Medtronic from $104.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 4,997 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.17, for a total value of $410,603.49. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,375,534.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

