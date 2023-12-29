Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,902 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.6% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 3.7% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.7% during the second quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the second quarter valued at about $442,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 5.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoetis Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ZTS opened at $197.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $178.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.27. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.52 and a 52-week high of $201.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.85.

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 52.22% and a net margin of 27.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.432 per share. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This is a boost from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on ZTS. StockNews.com upgraded Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $237.00 price target for the company. HSBC began coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Argus lifted their price target on Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Zoetis from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zoetis has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.11.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,130.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.84, for a total transaction of $2,298,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares in the company, valued at $10,052,116.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $163,795.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,130.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,122,321. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

