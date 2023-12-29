Kujira Price Down 3% Over Last 7 Days (KUJI)

Kujira (KUJI) traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 29th. Over the last week, Kujira has traded 3% lower against the US dollar. Kujira has a market cap of $460.10 million and $1.65 million worth of Kujira was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kujira coin can now be purchased for about $4.23 or 0.00009993 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Kujira Coin Profile

Kujira launched on November 19th, 2021. Kujira’s total supply is 122,349,806 coins and its circulating supply is 108,892,230 coins. The Reddit community for Kujira is https://reddit.com/r/teamkujira/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kujira’s official Twitter account is @teamkujira and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kujira’s official website is kujira.app. The official message board for Kujira is teamkujira.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Kujira

According to CryptoCompare, “Kujira (KUJI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Kujira has a current supply of 122,349,806.5. The last known price of Kujira is 4.2088349 USD and is down -4.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $1,479,770.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://kujira.app/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kujira directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kujira should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kujira using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

