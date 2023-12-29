GMX Price Up 10.9% Over Last Week (GMX)

GMX (GMX) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. One GMX token can currently be bought for $52.17 or 0.00123376 BTC on popular exchanges. GMX has a market capitalization of $486.04 million and approximately $50.15 million worth of GMX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GMX has traded 10.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GMX Token Profile

GMX launched on September 1st, 2021. GMX’s total supply is 9,707,237 tokens and its circulating supply is 9,317,264 tokens. The official website for GMX is gmx.io. GMX’s official message board is gmxio.substack.com. GMX’s official Twitter account is @gmx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

GMX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GMX is a decentralized spot and perpetual exchange that enables low swap fees and zero price impact trades. It operates with a multi-asset pool that generates liquidity provider fees from market making, swap fees, and leverage trading. The platform leverages Chainlink Oracles and aggregates prices from leading volume exchanges to support dynamic pricing.While GMX hasn’t provided clear information about its founders, the platform utilizes the GMX token within its ecosystem. The GMX token offers various functionalities, including rewards, staking, vesting, and multiplier points. Users can earn rewards, stake tokens for benefits, convert Escrowed GMX to GMX through vesting, and use Multiplier Points to enhance ETH/AVAX APRs. The token plays a vital role in facilitating activities and providing incentives within the GMX ecosystem.”

