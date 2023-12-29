Bitcoin 24 Hour Volume Reaches $23.22 Billion (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. Bitcoin has a market cap of $827.03 billion and $23.22 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $42,230.09 on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin has traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.01 or 0.00614951 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $99.39 or 0.00235073 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.87 or 0.00023352 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000327 BTC.
Bitcoin Profile
BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,583,993 coins. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin’s official website is bitcoin.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org.
Bitcoin Coin Trading
Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase.
new TradingView.widget( { “autosize”: true, “symbol”: “BTCUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “container_id”: “tradingview_ca32a”} );
Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.