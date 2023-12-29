Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by MCF Advisors LLC

MCF Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,044 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,838 shares during the quarter. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ford Motor by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Ford Motor news, insider John Douglas Field acquired 182,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.05 per share, with a total value of $2,011,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 720,176 shares in the company, valued at $7,957,944.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on F. BNP Paribas downgraded Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. HSBC initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Monday, December 4th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $11.30 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

NYSE F remained flat at $12.34 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 3,463,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,923,492. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.31. The firm has a market cap of $49.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.64. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $15.42.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $43.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.94 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 31st. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.22%.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

