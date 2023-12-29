Accel Wealth Management Takes Position in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR)

Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,480,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,424,000 after acquiring an additional 696,379 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 20.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,965,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,038,000 after acquiring an additional 679,156 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,866,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,328,000 after acquiring an additional 166,283 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 60.9% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,304,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,132,000 after acquiring an additional 872,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Growth ETF by 12.5% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,043,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,566,000 after acquiring an additional 227,259 shares during the last quarter.

Get Capital Group Growth ETF alerts:

Capital Group Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of CGGR traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $28.41. 106,744 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 845,028. Capital Group Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $19.66 and a twelve month high of $28.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.54.

Capital Group Growth ETF Company Profile

The Capital Group Growth ETF (CGGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests predominantly in US companies of any market capitalization. The fund seeks to provide capital growth. CGGR was launched on Feb 22, 2022 and is managed by Capital Group.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CGGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital Group Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:CGGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Group Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.