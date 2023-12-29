Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) to Issue Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.13 on January 8th

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.
Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,777. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 million, a PE ratio of -2,248.14 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.92% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF
The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.
