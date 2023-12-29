Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT) to Issue $0.13 Semi-Annual Dividend

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Get Free Report) declared a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

Global X Disruptive Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of DMAT traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.42. 3,017 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,777. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,248.14 and a beta of 1.05. Global X Disruptive Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $24.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global X Disruptive Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (NASDAQ:DMAT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 9.92% of Global X Disruptive Materials ETF as of its most recent SEC filing. 5.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global X Disruptive Materials ETF

The Global X Disruptive Materials ETF (DMAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Disruptive Materials index. The fund is passively managed to track a market cap-weighted index of global stocks that produce metals and other materials associated with disruptive technologies. DMAT was launched on Jan 24, 2022 and is managed by Global X.

Featured Stories

