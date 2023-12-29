CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX) Stock Price Down 2%

CVRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) shares fell 2% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $32.36 and last traded at $32.36. 15,291 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 183,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVRX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CVRx from $17.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on CVRx from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

CVRx Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 12.52 and a current ratio of 13.99.

CVRx (NASDAQ:CVRX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.14. CVRx had a negative return on equity of 44.62% and a negative net margin of 121.06%. The firm had revenue of $10.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 million. On average, analysts predict that CVRx, Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CVRx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVRx by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 550,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,344,000 after buying an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in CVRx by 10,315.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 5,364 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVRx during the 3rd quarter valued at $597,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CVRx by 47.2% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 59,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of CVRx by 320.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,357 shares in the last quarter. 56.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CVRx

CVRx, Inc, a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing neuromodulation solutions for patients with cardiovascular diseases. It offers Barostim, a neuromodulation device indicated to improve symptoms for patients with heart failure (HF) with reduced ejection fraction or systolic HF.

