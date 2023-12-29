Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) Shares Down 2.2%

Newegg Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEGG – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.2% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.31 and last traded at $1.34. 171,493 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 1,057,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.37.

Newegg Commerce Trading Down 8.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05.

Institutional Trading of Newegg Commerce

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Newegg Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Newegg Commerce during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Newegg Commerce by 182.4% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 37,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 24,089 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Newegg Commerce by 261.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 28,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Newegg Commerce in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. 0.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc operates as an electronics-focused e-retailer in North America. The company offers desktops, laptops, gaming laptops, peripherals, and accessories; CPU/processors, graphic cards, motherboards, storage devices, and computer accessories; home video and audio, headphones, pro audio/video, cellphones, wearables, and digital cameras; display and printing, office technology furniture, office supplies, and mailing and inventory supplies; and software, digital downloads, warranty and services, 3rd party gift cards, and entertainment products.

