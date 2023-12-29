Sparta Capital (CVE:SAY) Stock Price Up 33.3%

Sparta Capital Ltd. (CVE:SAY – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 33.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. 143,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 26% from the average session volume of 113,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Sparta Capital Trading Up 33.3 %

The stock has a market cap of C$4.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.03.

About Sparta Capital

Sparta Capital Ltd. provides specialized energy capturing, converting, optimizing, and related services to the commercial sector. It offers viable options for helping manufacturers reduce waste, save resources, save money, and lower their carbon footprint; upcycles end-of-life electronic components; and sequesters C02 emissions through waste diversion and converts biomass waste into consumables.

