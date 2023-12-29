Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF) Trading Down 11.5%

Defiance Silver Corp. (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) traded down 11.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. 172,172 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the average session volume of 132,846 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Defiance Silver Trading Down 11.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 12.57 and a current ratio of 3.64. The firm has a market cap of C$26.38 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.13.

Defiance Silver (CVE:DEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$1.42 million during the quarter.

About Defiance Silver

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, evaluates, and develops mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company was formerly known as Defiance Capital Corp. and changed its name to Defiance Silver Corp. in June 2011.

