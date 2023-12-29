MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO) Short Interest Up 617.4% in December

MicroAlgo Inc. (NASDAQ:MLGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 345,800 shares, an increase of 617.4% from the November 30th total of 48,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,790,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

MicroAlgo Trading Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ MLGO traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.87. 2,434,507 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,545. MicroAlgo has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $15.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MicroAlgo

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MLGO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroAlgo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in MicroAlgo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MicroAlgo during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MicroAlgo during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of MicroAlgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About MicroAlgo

MicroAlgo Inc develops and delivers central processing algorithm solutions to customers in internet advertisement, gaming, and intelligent chip industries in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Central Processing Algorithm Services, and Intelligent Chips and Services.

