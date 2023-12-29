Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Shares Down 1.9%

Shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $17.49 and last traded at $17.51. 2,864 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 423,413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.85.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 31st.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.0 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.50.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.53 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

In related news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $178,215.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,305.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total value of $504,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 44,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total value of $178,215.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,305.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KNSA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 366,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 219,302 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 65,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 4,055 shares during the period. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $816,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 22,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 5,089 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.