Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (NASDAQ:HERO – Get Free Report) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share on Monday, January 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This is a positive change from Global X Video Games & Esports ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.03.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:HERO traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.25. 2,393 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,188. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.71. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has a 52-week low of $17.75 and a 52-week high of $21.57. The company has a market cap of $141.35 million, a P/E ratio of 28.88 and a beta of 0.78.

Institutional Trading of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HERO. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 87.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 34,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 15,918 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $582,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X Video Games & Esports ETF by 40.3% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 5,553 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global X Video Games & Esports ETF Company Profile

The Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Video Games & Esports index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies in video games and esports industry. HERO was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

