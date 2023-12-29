JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 28th

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be given a dividend of 0.392 per share on Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $4.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.00. The company had a trading volume of 269,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,753,632. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.18. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $40.03 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The company has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 846.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the first quarter valued at about $53,000.

JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

