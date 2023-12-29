Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC Buys 290 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 252.8% during the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $30,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VBR traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.39. 30,947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,275. The company has a market cap of $27.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $147.94 and a one year high of $182.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $165.10 and a 200 day moving average of $165.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

