RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 26.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in RTX were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in RTX by 105,363.3% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 70,115,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,868,484,000 after acquiring an additional 70,048,706 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in RTX by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,509,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,079,013,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,282 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in RTX by 2.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,237,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,563,118,000 after purchasing an additional 696,262 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,580,608,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in RTX by 87,932.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,614,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,951,000 after purchasing an additional 13,598,794 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of RTX from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Bank of America downgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Melius lowered shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of RTX in a report on Monday, September 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.21.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $84.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $121.30 billion, a PE ratio of 39.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $81.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.10. RTX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.56 and a fifty-two week high of $108.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. RTX had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The company had revenue of $19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. RTX’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.77%.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

