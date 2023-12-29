Zullo Investment Group Inc. Sells 90 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Zullo Investment Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the period. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,685,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,041,661,000 after acquiring an additional 185,012 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 4.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,929,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,141,000 after acquiring an additional 466,197 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 3.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,818,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,149,000 after acquiring an additional 93,018 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Clorox by 5.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,583,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,878,000 after acquiring an additional 124,644 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Clorox by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,931,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,515,000 after buying an additional 21,058 shares during the last quarter. 77.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of CLX stock opened at $142.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.91, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.92, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.30. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $114.68 and a 52 week high of $178.21.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.69. Clorox had a net margin of 1.22% and a return on equity of 195.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 705.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CLX shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Raymond James lowered shares of Clorox from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Clorox from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Clorox in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Clorox from $127.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.53.

Clorox Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

