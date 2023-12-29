Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Stock Holdings Boosted by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 31,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.3% of Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $2,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,977,523,000 after buying an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $76.40 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $66.67 and a twelve month high of $78.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $71.82 and a 200-day moving average of $72.52. The firm has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

