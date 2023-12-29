PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) Shares Sold by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. lessened its stake in shares of PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX – Free Report) by 25.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,385 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 8,088 shares during the quarter. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III were worth $151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 100.9% during the second quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,582,000 after buying an additional 535,449 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 0.9% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 729,805 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after buying an additional 6,333 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 82.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,915,000 after buying an additional 258,533 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 115.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,853 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,265,000 after buying an additional 201,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 186,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,933,000 after buying an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Alan Rappaport acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.04 per share, with a total value of $28,160.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,160. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:PMX opened at $7.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.29. PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $6.09 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be paid a $0.033 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

