Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) Shares Acquired by ACT Advisors LLC.

ACT Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,349 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 0.4% of ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. ACT Advisors LLC.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 104,751.9% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 52,654,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,977,523,000 after purchasing an additional 52,604,309 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 6,177,351 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 102.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,829,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,073,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935,958 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $135,502,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 14.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,805,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,836 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCHD stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.52. The company has a market cap of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.23.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

