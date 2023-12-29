1,289 Shares in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Purchased by Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBOE. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 1.5% during the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.9% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.3% in the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 27.4% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.8% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on CBOE. UBS Group increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $168.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $177.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $184.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.55.

Cboe Global Markets Stock Up 1.3 %

CBOE traded up $2.23 on Friday, hitting $177.84. 682,563 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a twelve month low of $103.82 and a twelve month high of $139.00. The company has a market cap of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $174.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.74.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.20. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $480.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is 98.97%.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 1,300 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.62, for a total transaction of $233,506.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,918.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Cboe Global Markets

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

