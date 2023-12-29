Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Decreases Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,590 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 803 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RSG. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth $203,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 14,255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,890,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in Republic Services by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Republic Services by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 31,162 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Republic Services by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Republic Services Stock Performance

NYSE:RSG traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $164.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,227,089. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $167.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $157.52 and its 200-day moving average is $151.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $51.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Republic Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Republic Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RSG. StockNews.com began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Monday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $164.77.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Featured Stories

