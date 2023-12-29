Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 420 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 34 shares during the period. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smithfield Trust Co increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.8% in the second quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 296 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 24.4% in the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,128 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the first quarter worth about $308,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 47,042.9% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 33,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $22,808,000 after purchasing an additional 32,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5,876.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 10,040 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 9,872 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of BlackRock from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $708.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $771.54.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BlackRock Trading Up 0.0 %

BlackRock stock traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $814.80. 17,788 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $715.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $697.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.33. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $596.18 and a 52-week high of $819.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.34 by $2.57. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.52 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $9.55 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a $5.00 dividend. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 6th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 56.10%.

BlackRock Profile

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

